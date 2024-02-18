Michigan State women’s basketball beats Michigan on the road

For the second time this weekend, a Michigan State basketball team has beaten Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Spartans earned their 18th win of the season with a 70-66 victory over the Wolverines.

This was a well-rounded victory for MSU, as they were led in scoring by bench guard Tory Ozment, who scored 16. The usual suspects also came through today, with DeeDee Hagemann scoring 14 and adding 3 assists, and Julia Ayrault, who scored 13 points on the day.

Theryn Hallock also added 11 points and 2 steals off the bench.

The Spartans are now 18-7 on the year and 8-6 in the Big Ten as they continue their march towards the NCAA Tournament under new head coach Robyn Fralick.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire