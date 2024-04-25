Michigan State women’s basketball adds Ohio State transfer Emma Shumate

Michigan State women’s basketball has been hit by the transfer portal bug, like many teams, this offseason, but now it’s being kind to them in return, as the Spartans landed a commitment from Ohio State transfer Emma Shumate on Thursday.

Known for her defensive prowess and entering her third season, Shumate shot an impressive 41.8-percent from three last year for the Buckeyes.

