The Wolverines averaged 4.3 yards per carry, but it didn't feel like it. Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara had the second-longest run with his 20-yard scramble. Michigan ran seven times for seven yards in the fourth quarter, simply not good enough — and that included a four-yard loss on an unforced fumble by freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who shouldn't have been in the game (though head coach Jim Harbaugh said McNamara was "working through" something at the time).