Michigan State walk-on Davis Smith hits 3-pointer assisted by Steven Izzo in March Madness against MSU

It's never too late to create a first, especially in March Madness.

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo proved that to be true when he decided to empty the Spartans bench with a minute to go in Thursday's NCAA Tournament first-round matchup and bring in three of his walk-on players as MSU led Mississippi State 66-51.

Enter Izzo's son, Steven, and senior walk-on guard Davis Smith, son of NBA all-star and former Michigan State All-American forward Steve Smith.

Davis Smith hits 3-pointer in March Madness

After initially missing a 3-pointer, Smith trotted back near half-court to get set for defense. But as Smith got himself ready, Coen Carr got the offensive rebound and dished it back out top to Steven Izzo. Initially thinking of shooting it himself, Izzo dished it off to Smith who put the cherry on top of the Spartans' March Madness opening-round win with a Steph Curry-range 3-pointer.

For Smith it was his second basket of the season. He previously made a two-point shot in Michigan State's win over Georgia Southern back in November.

The 9-seeded Spartans defeated the 8-seeded Bulldogs 69-51 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament behind Tyson Walker's game-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. With the win, Michigan State improved to 56-24 in the NCAA Tournament under Izzo.

Michigan State will now wait to learn its opponent for Saturday's NCAA Tournament second-round matchup as 1-seed North Carolina and 16-seed Wagner are currently playing at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

