Michigan State-Wake Forest matched up in Peach Bowl in Brett McMurphy’s latest bowl projections

Michigan State is no longer destined for the Rose Bowl in Brett McMurphy’s latest bowl projections.

McMurphy — who writes for The Action Network — has moved the Spartans out of the Rose Bowl and into the Peach Bowl in his latest projections update. The Spartans were essentially passed by rival Michigan for the Big Ten’s bid in the granddaddy of them all.

Things aren’t so bad though for the Spartans. McMurphy still has Michigan State playing in a New Year’s Six game, with the Spartans slated to play Wake Forest in the Peach Bowl.

Click on the tweet below to see the full bowl projections from McMurphy:

My new @ActionNetworkHQ bowl projections where – gulp – Georgia, Bama, Ohio St & Cincinnati are in @CFBPlayoff. Also, Rose: Michigan-Oregon; Sugar: Ole Miss-Okla St; Fiesta: OU-Notre Dame; Peach: Wake-Mich St; Citrus: Wisconsin-A&M; Outback: Penn St-UK https://t.co/m7VUgSUx0w — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 15, 2021

