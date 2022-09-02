Michigan State vs. Western Michigan: Stream, injury report, broadcast info, predictions for Friday

Michigan State football plays Western Michigan on Friday and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans and Broncos will open the 2022 season from Spartan Stadium on Friday evening. This in-state matchup will feature a pair of teams that are coming off successful seasons last year.

Michigan State finished the 2021 campaign with an 11-2 record and Peach Bowl victory over Pitt. Western Michigan also knocked off the Pitt Panthers last fall en route to a 8-5 record that included a Quick Lane Bowl victory.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sept. 2, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Michigan State vs. Western Michigan injury report:

No notable injuries have been revealed by either team at this time. Both the Spartans and Broncos will be expected to have their full rosters available in this season-opening matchup.

Players to watch:

Payton Thorne (MSU – QB): The Spartans return their starting quarterback from last season with junior Payton Thorne back for another season. Last year, Thorne set a school record for passing touchdowns and will look to build off that in 2022.

Jayden Reed (MSU – WR): Michigan State’s top wide receiver from last season is back and is expected to be Thorne’s top target again. Reed also plays a role in the kick and punt return game so he could impact this game’s outcome in special teams.

Xavier Henderson (MSU – S): Henderson considered leaving early for the NFL but ultimately elected to come back for one final season in East Lansing, Mich. His return bodes well for the Spartans defense that will need to be much improved from last year if they’d like to contend for a Big Ten Championship.

Game Predictions:

Check out the Spartans Wire staff’s picks for this matchup between Michigan State and Western Michigan by clicking on the link below:

