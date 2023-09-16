Michigan State vs. Washington live score, updates, highlights: Spartans host Huskies

Michigan State and Washington close out their home-and-home Saturday, as the Huskies head to East Lansing. Washington got the better of Michigan State in Seattle last season, winning 39-28 behind a four-touchdown performance from Michael Penix Jr.

Penix has been stellar to begin this year, but Michigan State should provide the most resistant of a defense he's seen so far. Both MSU and UW are 2-0 on the year, having played the tune-up games traditional of Power Five schools.

Harlon Barnett will be on the sidelines for Michigan State as the school continues to experience the fallout of the Mel Tucker sexual harassment scandal. Barnett has been the Spartans' defensive back coach since 2020. He'll have his work cut out for him against Penix, who was getting Heisman Trophy talk in the preseason and has continued to impress.

More: Watch Michigan State vs. Washington live on Peacock

If Michigan State is going to beat No. 8 Washington, the Spartans are going to have lean heavily on Nathan Carter. Carter has been up over 100 yards rushing in each of the first two games. Noah Kim has also been impressive at quarterback, throwing for five touchdowns so far.

The game will be broadcast on Peacock, and will not be on television. Peacock, of course, is NBC Universal's streaming platform.

Michigan State vs. Washington score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Washington — — — — — Michigan State — — — — —

Michigan State vs. Washington updates, highlights

This section will be updated near kickoff. All times Eastern.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State football: What to watch in giant test vs. Washington Huskies

What channel is Michigan State vs. Washington on today?

Michigan State vs. Washington will be the streaming game of the week on Peacock and will not be broadcast on television.

What time does Michigan State vs. Washington start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 5 p.m. ET

The Spartans and Huskies will battle at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Michigan State vs. Washington odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 13

Spread: Washington (-16.5)

Over/under: 57.5

Moneyline: Washington -800 | Michigan State +550

Michigan State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 vs. Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Richmond Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. No. 8 Washington Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Maryland* Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 24 Iowa* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 at Rutgers* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Nebraska* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 4 Ohio State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Indiana* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. No. 7 Penn State* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)**

Washington schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sep. 2 vs. Boise State Saturday Sep. 9 vs. Tulsa Saturday, Sep. 16 at Michigan State Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. California* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Arizona* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 13 Oregon* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Arizona State* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Stanford* Saturday, Nov. 4 at. No. 5 USC* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 12 Utah* Saturday, Nov. 18 at. No. 17 Oregon State* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Washington State* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas, Nevada)**

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan State vs. Washington live score, highlights, updates