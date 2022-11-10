Michigan State vs Rutgers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Michigan State vs Rutgers How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Michigan State (4-5), Rutgers (4-5)

Michigan State vs Rutgers Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

Can Rutgers start taking the ball away again?

The program hasn’t been great at doing anything amazing under Greg Schiano over the last few years if it’s not forcing a bunch of takeaways. In 2000, the season opened with a stunning Scarlet Knight win thanks to three Spartan turnovers.

Start there – Rutgers has to at least win the turnover margin – and there have to be a few crazy scores coming from somewhere. The defense has been decent enough, it’s good at getting off the field, and the special teams have been fine.

But …

Why Michigan State Will Win

Rutgers can’t score.

The team has yet to get past 24 against any FBS team and the 24-17 win over Indiana was like an explosion considering it’s been a grind to get past 13 points.

That’s a problem, and now the run defense is starting to crash. Playing Minnesota and Michigan had something to do with that, and Michigan State isn’t running well, but this is when the ground game needs to grind.

It’s the first time in a month the Spartans get to go against a mediocre run D, and they should be able to get past four yards per carry for the first time since the loss to Maryland in early October.

What’s Going To Happen

With wins over Wisconsin and Illinois over the last three weeks, the Spartans are now have a real shot to save the season with a bowl bid. Win this, beat Indiana, and there’s something positive to build on going into the regular season finale against Penn State.

They’re not doing anything easy, but they’re still playing hard, they’re playing better, and they’ll pull this off after a rough first half.

Rutgers will go up early and stall.

Michigan State vs Rutgers Prediction, Line

Michigan State 27, Rutgers 16

Line: Michigan State -10.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Michigan State vs Rutgers Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

