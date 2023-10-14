Michigan State vs. Rutgers Injury Report: Jaelon Barbarin out for season

Before Michigan State football’s match-up against Rutgers, we received some unfortunate news for one MSU freshman by way of the injury report, as it was revealed that freshman running back Jaelon Barbarin will be out for the season.

Also on the list is highly touted freshman Bai Jobe.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire