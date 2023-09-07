Michigan State vs. Richmond: Will Spartans make easy work of the Spiders?

Can Michigan State make easy work of FCS foe Richmond in a home matchup this weekend? The Spartans Wire staff is here to provide our thoughts on this non-conference matchup.

Michigan State opened the 2023 season with a three-touchdown victory over Central Michigan last week to improve to 1-0 on the year. Richmond wasn’t as lucky, though, starting the 2023 campaign with a disappointing loss against Morgan State last weekend.

Check out our predictions for the Michigan State week two non-conference matchup against Richmond below:

Andrew Brewster

Cory Linsner

Robert Bondy

