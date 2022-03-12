Michigan State vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview: Big Ten Tournament

Michigan State vs Purdue prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12

Michigan State vs Purdue Game Preview, Big Ten Tournament How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Michigan State (22-11), Purdue (26-6)

Why Purdue Will Win

The Boilermakers just keep rolling along while the other top teams are crashing.

It was a push to get through Penn State, but it was solid from the field, solid from the line, and it didn’t make too many mistakes – it was just a solid overall effort.

It’s moving the ball around as well as anyone in the Big Ten, that leads to open threes, and it all comes together with a consistency that’s been missing from Michigan State. As long as the Boilermakers are rebounding, they’ll be fine.

Speaking of solid …

Why Michigan State Will Win

Who’s this Michigan State team?

It couldn’t do anything right throughout February, it came up with two wins over Maryland in back-to-back games, and then it pulled off a brilliant win over Wisconsin to get here.

The Spartans couldn’t hit a three and they had too many defensive lapses, but they rebounded well and hit their free throws – the Badgers didn’t.

They also came up with a 68-65 win over Purdue in late February by coming up with one of its better defensive performances of the year from three, but …

Michigan State vs Purdue: What’s Going To Happen

Purdue isn’t going 1-of-9 from the outside again like it did in the last game.

Wisconsin was weird in its loss to the Spartans, with all of the flaws coming out at once. Michigan State had a lot to do with that, but Purdue will be more consistent from the field.

The one thing the Badgers did right was hit the three – now it’s Purdue’s turn. The Boilermakers will move the ball around well enough to get the outside shots needed to move on.

Michigan State vs Purdue: Prediction, Lines

Purdue 67, Michigan State 63

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Michigan State vs Purdue Must See Rating: 4

