Michigan State vs. Penn State live score, updates and highlights from Week 13 game

On Friday, Michigan State will have the opportunity to end a difficult and trying 2023 college football season with a win — and against a rival, no less.

The Spartans and interim coach Harlan Barnett will face off against No. 11 Penn State Friday night in the battle for the Land Grant Trophy, the boxy and unwieldy prize that is given out to the winner between the two programs in their annual meeting.

Friday's matchup will carry more significance than just one team finishing its regular season on a winning note: The Spartans and Nittany Lions are tied in their all-time series 18-18-1. Penn State won last season's matchup 35-16, its third victory in its past four games against Michigan State. The Spartans, however, have won six of the past 10 contests between the programs.

The game is notable not just because of who is playing, but where it's being played: Michigan State and Penn State will square off at Ford Field in Detroit, marking the first time in the history of the series that the game wasn't played in East Lansing or University Park, Pennsylvania.

Following a 2-6 start, the Spartans have won two of their past three games, including a 24-21 victory last Saturday at Indiana that earned them the Old Brass Spittoon. In the win, quarterback Katin Houser threw for a career-high 279 yards and three touchdowns.

With a victory Friday, Michigan State would avoid its second full season with fewer than five wins since 2007. For Penn State, a win against the Spartans would improve it to 10-2 this season, not only giving it its fifth double-digit-win season in the past eight years, but keeping it in contention for a berth in a New Year's Six bowl game.

Check out all the updates, scores and highlights from the Week 13 matchup between Michigan State and Penn State:

Michigan State vs. Penn State score

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Michigan State — — — — — Penn State — — — — —

Michigan State vs. Penn State live updates, highlights

This section will be updated closer to the 7:35 p.m. ET kickoff.

Pregame

Can't tell how he's feeling in terms of discomfort or stiffness but if you didn't know Drew Allar was knocked out of last week's game you wouldn't be able to tell from how he is throwing pregame. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) November 24, 2023

MSU RB Nate Carter is in uniform after getting knocked out of last week's win at Indiana. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 24, 2023

Drew Allar in pads and throwing passes pic.twitter.com/WjM1zwMw31 — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) November 24, 2023

Drew Allar really is ready to go (according to Big Ten availability report).

Healthiest Lions have been all season, quite interesting … pic.twitter.com/R8Y90R3goQ — Frank Bodani (@YDRPennState) November 24, 2023

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is not listed on the game day availability. it appears the Nittany Lions' QB1 is good to go against Michigan State tonight. — Daniel Gallen (@danieljtgallen) November 24, 2023

Some interesting trolling at Ford Field, as security outside the stadium near the parking ramp were just blasting the U-M fight song as cars arrive for MSU-Penn State. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 24, 2023

MSU DT Maverick Hansen is going through warmups after sitting out last week at Indiana. DE Brandon Wright is out, and C Nick Samac suffered a season-ending injury per Harlon Barnett earlier this week. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 24, 2023

Ford Field is getting a makeover. 😎#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/GCrahb8kuk — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 24, 2023

What channel is Michigan State vs. Penn State on today?

Michigan State vs. Penn State will air on NBC. Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Kathryn Tappen will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include Peacock, NBC's streaming platform, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time does Michigan State vs. Penn State start?

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Start time: 7:35 p.m. ET

Michigan State and Penn State will kick off at 7:35 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit.

Michigan State vs. Penn State odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Penn State (-22.5)

Over/under: 43.5 points

Moneyline: Penn State -2000 | Michigan State +1000

Michigan State football schedule 2023

Penn State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Penn State 31, No. 22 Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Penn State 63, UMass 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 3 Ohio State 20, Penn State 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 Penn State 33, Indiana 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 Penn State 51, Maryland 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 3 Michigan 24, Penn State 15* Saturday, Nov. 18 Penn State 27, Rutgers 6* Friday, Nov. 24 at Michigan State (Detroit)*

