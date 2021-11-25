Michigan State vs. Penn State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Michigan State vs. Penn State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: ABC

Record: Michigan State (9-2), Penn State (7-4)

Michigan State vs Penn State Game Preview

Why Penn State Will Win

Everyone who just signed a deal for over $75 million over the next ten years raise your hand.

Yeah, we see you, too, Coach. We’ll get to you in a moment.

James Franklin is set for several lifetimes with his contract extension, and now it’s all about closing with a bang. It starts by having some fun against the nation’s worst pass defense.

Michigan State is having a few issues.

The pass defense wasn’t great to start the season, and then it fell off the map with Michigan throwing for over 400 yards, Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell cranking up 536 yards, Maryland throwing for 350, and last week, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud doing whatever he wanted for an offense that rolled for 655 yards and close to 450 through the air.

Penn State has enough of a passing game to matter.

Jahan Dotson is just good enough to be right there with the Ohio State superstar receivers talent-wise, QB Sean Clifford has been good when healthy – injured earlier in the year, he was battling the flu last week – and now it should all work against this D.

Why Michigan State Will Win

Everyone who just signed a deal for $95 million over the next ten years raise your hand.

Yeah, we see that hand going down, Coach Franklin.

Mel Tucker just signed a whopper of a contract extension that marries him to Michigan State football – at least financially – for the next decade or more.

It might have been a rough few weeks for the defense, but the pressure is off, Michigan State is all about building over the next several years, and now it’s about getting back to doing what this team can do.

The Spartans still have Kenneth Walker, they can still run the ball – they stopped against Ohio State after getting down so big so quickly – and they have enough of a pass rush to be a bother.

No, that pressure hasn’t mattered much to the beleaguered secondary, but at least Michigan State can focus on one dimension. Penn State can’t run all that well, the offensive line allows too many plays in the backfield, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, the Michigan State pass defense. That’s not getting fixed in a week just because the head man has a massive new deal.

Penn State might not be consistent, and it certainly has its flaws, but the run defense is good enough to keep Walker from going off, the passing game is more than dangerous enough to have a big day, and the Spartans – who have the one good win over Michigan, but got bombed on – will have a hard time controlling the game and the tempo.

More than anything else, the Nittany Lions are relatively healthy again after having flu problems all throughout last week.

Michigan State vs Penn State Prediction, Lines

Penn State 30, Michigan State 23

Line: Penn State -1.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

