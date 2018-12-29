Michigan State vs. Oregon: Redbox Bowl preview and predictions

Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4)

Location: Santa Clara, Calif. | When: Dec. 31 (3 p.m.) | TV: FOX | Line: Oregon -3

HOW THESE TEAMS GOT HERE

Michigan State: With 19 starters back from a team that won 10 games in 2017, expectations were really high for Michigan State in 2018. The Spartans fell short considerably. MSU barely escaped Utah State in the season opener before falling to Arizona State on the road. The high point was an upset of No. 8 Penn State on the road, but MSU lost to Michigan, Ohio State and Nebraska later in the year, scoring 19 points combined in those three games. For the year, the Spartans are No. 121 in scoring offense at 19.8 points per game.

Oregon: Mario Cristobal’s first season in Eugene started with three wins before blowing a lead in a crushing overtime loss to Stanford. From there, the Ducks were up-and-down throughout Pac-12 play. There were wins over Cal and Washington, but losses to the likes of Washington State and Utah. The Ducks have won two in a row entering the bowl game, putting up a combined 86 points in the process

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert throws down field against Arizona State during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

WHY YOU SHOULD WATCH

Before Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert declared earlier this week that he will return for his senior season, this was thought to be his final collegiate game. Herbert was pegged as one of the top NFL prospects at the position — perhaps even the No. 1 overall pick. He could prove to stick on that level next year, and facing Michigan State — the No. 14 defense in the country — will be a good test that’s fun to watch.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kenny Willekes, DL, Michigan State: The redshirt junior was named the Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year for his efforts for the Spartans. In 12 games, Willekes has 76 tackles and a whopping 20.5 tackles for loss, seventh-most in the country. Willekes also has eight sacks and an interception this year. For his career, Willekes has 148 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

Dillon Mitchell, WR, Oregon: We’ve highlighted Herbert, so it’s only fair to give some love to his top target, Dillon Mitchell. Mitchell, a 6-foot-2 junior, leads Oregon with 69 catches for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns. Along the way, Mitchell, who is averaging 16.1 yards per reception, had six games of 100-plus yards, including a 14-catch, 239-yard effort against Stanford.

Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes (48) recovers a fumble for a turnover by Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

WHAT’S ON THE LINE

Michigan State: The Spartans have won five of their last six bowl games with the only loss coming to Alabama in the 2015 College Football Playoff. A win would keep that bowl trend going while ending an underwhelming season on a positive note.

Oregon: Oregon has not won a bowl game since its appearance in the 2014 College Football Playoff. The Ducks trounced Florida State in the Rose Bowl before falling to Ohio State in the title game. Since then, Oregon lost in the Alamo Bowl in 2015, went 4-8 in 2016 and lost the Las Vegas last year under Willie Taggart. Cristobal can cap off his first season with a bowl victory.

PREDICTIONS

Nick Bromberg: Oregon 34, Michigan State 16

Sam Cooper: Michigan State 24, Oregon 23

Pat Forde: Oregon 24, Michigan State 14

