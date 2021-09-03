Michigan State vs. Northwestern: How to watch, listen and stream
Michigan State football will kick off the 2021 season on Friday night, with a conference match-up against the Northwestern Wildcats.
Kick-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT from Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. Here are details for Friday night’s season-opener, with information on how you can watch, stream and listen:
Game time: 9 p.m. EDT
Location: Ryan Field (Evanston, Ill.)
TV: ESPN
Online Stream: WatchESPN
Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com
