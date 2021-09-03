Michigan State vs. Northwestern: How to watch, listen and stream

Michigan State football will kick off the 2021 season on Friday night, with a conference match-up against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Kick-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT from Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill. Here are details for Friday night’s season-opener, with information on how you can watch, stream and listen:

Game time: 9 p.m. EDT

Location: Ryan Field (Evanston, Ill.)

TV: ESPN

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com

