Michigan State vs. Northern Arizona: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Michigan State basketball will host Northern Arizona in their season-opener on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans unofficially opened the season last week in an exhibition victory over Grand Valley State. It wasn’t a particularly impressive outing for the Spartans who trailed the Lakers at halftime before pulling away for a double-digit win.

This will also be the first official game of the year for Northern Arizona, who topped SAGU American Indian College in an exhibition matchup last week. The Lumberjacks are projected to finish near the bottom of the Big Sky this year, but surely will be pumped to play a program of Michigan State’s nature in the opener.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Northern Arizona:

Date: Nov. 7, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Plus

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Northern Arizona:

Can Spartans play clean game?: Michigan State looked rusty and out of sync for a large part of last week’s exhibition game against Grand Valley State. The Spartans annual turnovers issue was present in that game and with a number of tougher matchups on the horizon, Michigan State will need a cleaner performance in this one.

Does Jaden Akins play in opener?: Spartans head coach Tom Izzo said last week that Akins is close to playing and will gauge if he’s ready to go based on this weekend’s practice. Getting at least some live game action against Northern Arizona will be helpful with Gonzaga on tap later this week.

More shots from Tyson Walker: Last year the coaching staff and fans were begging for Walker to take more shots and in the exhibition opener it appeared he was more comfortable letting it fire. Walker averaged 6.8 field goal attempts per game last season and against Grand Valley State he had 11 so that’s a great sign if he can keep that going moving forward.

Story continues

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU – 81, Northern Arizona – 59

Michigan State didn’t look good in their exhibition opener so I’m expecting a more crisp performance in the season opener against Northern Arizona. That extra motivation combined with the Lumberjacks being projected as a bottom-tier Big Sky team has me expecting a sizable victory for the Spartans.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire