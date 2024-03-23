Michigan State vs. North Carolina: Predictions, picks and odds for March Madness game

It's tough to bet against Tom Izzo in March, but that just might be the play as Sparty gets ready to take on No. 1 UNC in the second round of the 2024 March Madness Tournament.

Michigan State looked dominant as a No. 9 seed with a solid 69-51 win over No. 8 Mississippi State. However, UNC is an entirely different animal. Although most people consider UNC to be the weakest No. 1 seed in this year's tournament, they're still a blue blood and just two years removed from an NCAA Tournament finals appearance.

This team knows how to win big games, and Michigan State is not an opponent they will take lightly. North Carolina will also have home-field advantage with the game set to take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Here's how to watch Saturday's second round matchup.

Predictions for Michigan State vs. UNC:

Fayetteville Observer: UNC 74, Michigan State 68

Rod Baxley writes "It’s tough to bet against Michigan State coach Tom Izzo in March, but the Tar Heels have owned the series. In a physical, low-scoring game, UNC will have enough scoring options to get to the Sweet 16."

FanSided: UNDER 139.5

Jovan Alford writes, "If you love blue-blood basketball and good guard play, this is the game for you. UNC’s perimeter defense won’t have it easy as they’ll try to slow down Tyson Walker, who scored a game-high 19 points, and Jaden Akins, who followed up with 15 points and seven rebounds. North Carolina has a high-powered offense and can play defense with the best teams in Division 1 (97.9 DRtg, 38th in the NCAA). But Michigan State’s defense is good (98.9 DRtg, 57th in the NCAA)."

Michigan State vs. UNC: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

The North Carolina Tar Heels are favorites to defeat Michigan State in Saturday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Friday.

Spread: UNC (-3.5)

Moneyline: UNC (-185); Michigan State (+150)

Over/under: 140.5

How to watch Michigan State vs. UNC: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Cable TV: CBS

Streaming: Watch March Madness on any device

