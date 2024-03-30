Michigan State vs. Michigan hockey in NCAAs: Time, TV channel with Frozen Four on the line

You can never get too much of a rivalry, right?

Michigan and Michigan State hockey will face off for the sixth time this season — and for the second time in a week — but this time with even higher stakes in the 2024 NCAA hockey tournament.

The Spartans were smashed in their first meeting of the year against the Wolverines, losing 7-1, but since then the MSU has ripped off four straight victories, including a Big Ten tournament overtime clincher to beat Michigan, 5-4.

It has been a dream season for the Spartans: Big Ten regular season champions. Big Ten tournament champions. Crushing their biggest rival four straight times. But it could all be background noise if the Spartans can't beat Michigan with a trip to the Frozen Four on the line.

This was the potential game everyone immediately circled when the hockey brackets were released, and with the Spartans outlasting Western Michigan on Friday, followed by Michigan overpowering North Dakota with a dominant third period then holding on late, it'll be a dream matchup.

Michigan State used last-second heroics to beat WMU, with highly touted draft prospect and Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Defenseman of the Year Artyom Levshunov speeding into the zone and finding Karsen Dorwart in front of the net to send the game into overtime. The Spartans then won when a Jeremy Davidson shot was deflected by a Western Michigan defender and bounced into the net.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines looked like they may be finished well into Friday's affair, but a ferocious start to the third period, including three goals, gave Michigan a two-goal lead and they were able to survive a heavy North Dakota push.

Now both teams will look to take their momentum from their strong finishes into a massive rivalry showdown.

Unfortunately for fans, the game will be played in Maryland Heights, Missouri, roughly a seven-hour drive, give or take, from the schools. However, you couldn't ask for much higher stakes in a college hockey matchup.

Follow our reporters on the scene in Missouri: Nathaniel Bott (@Nathaniel_Bott) and Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch), our colleagues at The Lansing State Journal.

1-seed Michigan State (25-9-3) vs. 3-seed Michigan (22-14-3)

What: NCAA tournament quarterfinal.

When: 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

TV channel: ESPN2.

On the line: Winner moves onto the Frozen Four in St. Paul, Minnesota, April 11-13.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State vs. Michigan hockey: Time, TV for trip to Frozen Four