Michigan State vs Maryland prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

Michigan State vs Maryland How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Michigan State (8-1), Maryland (5-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Michigan State vs Maryland Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

Maryland is good against the bad teams, and AWFUL against the good ones – at least since the 30-24 win over West Virginia to start the season.

There’s no shame in losing to Ohio State, or Minnesota, or Iowa or Penn State, but the Terps were collectively annihilated in all four games by a combined score of 182-61, and they slipped by Illinois and had no problems getting by Howard, or Indiana, or Kent State.

There’s no running game for the Spartans to worry about, and the defense has been getting crushed over the last six games allowing way over 400 yards in each one.

This is the game to get the ground attack back and rolling. However …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 11

Why Maryland Will Win

The Michigan State pass defense is about to get hammered.

There were issues here and there before the last few weeks – WKU throws on everyone, so the 488 yards weren’t a big deal, and Miami’s D’Eriq King went off – but the Spartans have struggled allowing 942 passing yards over the last two games.

No, Maryland’s offense isn’t consistent, but Taulia Tagovailoa has been good, the passing game should hit 300 yards, and the O should keep the pressure on, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Kenneth Walker is about to have a day.

Story continues

The Michigan State defense will once again look mediocre, but Walker will run for well over 100 yards, the Spartan offense will take over as the game goes on, and Maryland will misfire just enough – helped by three turnovers – to let the game get out of hand in the second half.

– College Football Schedule: Week 11 Predictions, Lines

Michigan State vs Maryland Prediction, Lines

Michigan State 37, Maryland 17

Line: Michigan State -13, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: House of Gucci

1: Yellowstone

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings