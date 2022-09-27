Michigan State vs Maryland prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Michigan State vs Maryland How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Maryland Stadium, College Park, MD

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Michigan State (2-2), Maryland (3-1)

Michigan State vs Maryland Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

Okay … what’s up?

This is a good team. There’s talent, Mel Tucker and staff didn’t suddenly forget how to coach, and it’s quite possible that Washington and Minnesota are just that good.

But yeah, it’s been a rough two weeks in blowout losses – even with a decent 39-28 final score against the Huskies.

The passing game is still playing okay. The midrange throws are there, the defensive front was fine until Minnesota had other ideas, and overall the fundamentals are still strong.

So how does this flip back around? It starts with getting a little positive momentum, and that starts with takeaways.

Maryland has come up with multiple turnovers in just one of the top four games, and the offense has given it up five times in the last two outings, and …

Why Maryland Will Win

Michigan State was exposed.

That might seem harsh, but the pass defense that was so bad last year was a disaster against the Huskies and Gophers, and the running game that lost Kenneth Walker didn’t generate any semblance of a push in either game.

There’s a great pass rush, but the D can’t come up with a third down stop and now it has to deal with the Maryland passing attack that’s going to keep on coming.

Michigan might have run over the Terps, but Taulia Tagovailoa will spread the ball around – six different targets have ten or more catches so far – and hit his share of deep shots.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Michigan State control the game and the clock – that’s been a big issue so far – by getting the ground game going again?

SMU ran well on the Terps, Michigan ripped off over six yards per carry, and now the Spartans will do their part in an enough-is-enough sort of way after the last two weeks.

The turnover battle will swing back MSU’s way.

Michigan State vs Maryland Prediction, Line

Michigan State 31, Maryland 27

Line: Maryland -8, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Michigan State vs Maryland Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

