Michigan State vs. Maryland live score, highlights, updates: From Spartans' Week 4 game

To say Michigan State's first Power Five matchup of the season didn't go well would be a gross understatement.

The Spartans (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) looked entirely overmatched against Washington as Michigan State continues to deal with the fallout of sexual harassment allegations against suspended coach Mel Tucker, whom the university informed this week it intends to fire with cause. The Huskies came out of East Lansing with a 41-7 win, while MSU was left searching for answers following a poor performance from quarterback Noah Kim and its secondary.

Week 4 sees Maryland (3-0, 0-0) come to town looking to win its Big Ten opener against the Spartans. Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terrapins have put up at least 38 points in each of their first three games, proving consistent offensively throughout. That's thanks in part to running backs Roman Hemby and Colby McDonald, who have combined for 409 rushing yards and six touchdowns for Maryland this year.

Michigan State won't have much time to lick its wounds. After Maryland, two of its next three games will be against No. 22 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan. Harlon Barnett will look to have the Spartans better-prepared now that they have a game under their belt together.

MORE: Watch Michigan vs. Bowling Green live with Fubo (free trial)

Michigan State vs. Maryland score

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Maryland — — — — — Michigan State — — — — —

Michigan State vs. Maryland live updates, highlights

All times Eastern. Updates will begin near kickoff.

What channel is Michigan State vs. Maryland on today?

Michigan State vs. Maryland will air on NBC. Streaming options include a simulcast on Peacock and Fubo (free trial available).

What time does Michigan State vs. Maryland start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Spartans and Huskies will battle at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Michigan State vs. Maryland odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 21

Spread: Maryland (-7.5)

Over/under : 52.5 points

Moneyline: Maryland -300 | Michigan State +240

Michigan State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 vs. Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Richmond Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. No. 8 Washington Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Maryland* Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 22 Iowa* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 at Rutgers* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Nebraska* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 4 Ohio State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Indiana* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. No. 7 Penn State* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)**

Maryland schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sep. 2 vs. Towson Saturday Sep. 9 vs. Charlotte Saturday, Sep. 16 vs. Virginia Saturday, Sept. 23 at Michigan State* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 4 Ohio State* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Illinois* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at Northwestern* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 7 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Nebraska* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rutgers* Friday, Dec. 1 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis, Indiana)**

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan State vs. Maryland live score, updates, highlights