Michigan State vs. Maryland live score, highlights, updates: From Spartans' Week 4 game
To say Michigan State's first Power Five matchup of the season didn't go well would be a gross understatement.
The Spartans (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) looked entirely overmatched against Washington as Michigan State continues to deal with the fallout of sexual harassment allegations against suspended coach Mel Tucker, whom the university informed this week it intends to fire with cause. The Huskies came out of East Lansing with a 41-7 win, while MSU was left searching for answers following a poor performance from quarterback Noah Kim and its secondary.
Week 4 sees Maryland (3-0, 0-0) come to town looking to win its Big Ten opener against the Spartans. Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terrapins have put up at least 38 points in each of their first three games, proving consistent offensively throughout. That's thanks in part to running backs Roman Hemby and Colby McDonald, who have combined for 409 rushing yards and six touchdowns for Maryland this year.
Michigan State won't have much time to lick its wounds. After Maryland, two of its next three games will be against No. 22 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan. Harlon Barnett will look to have the Spartans better-prepared now that they have a game under their belt together.
Michigan State vs. Maryland score
Michigan State vs. Maryland live updates, highlights
All times Eastern. Updates will begin near kickoff.
What channel is Michigan State vs. Maryland on today?
TV channel: NBC
Streaming: Peacock, Fubo (free trial)
Michigan State vs. Maryland will air on NBC. Streaming options include a simulcast on Peacock and Fubo (free trial available).
What time does Michigan State vs. Maryland start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
The Spartans and Huskies will battle at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Michigan State vs. Maryland odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 21
Spread: Maryland (-7.5)
Over/under: 52.5 points
Moneyline: Maryland -300 | Michigan State +240
Michigan State schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Friday, Sept. 1
vs. Central Michigan
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. Richmond
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. No. 8 Washington
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Maryland*
Saturday, Sept. 30
at No. 22 Iowa*
Saturday, Oct. 7
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Rutgers*
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. No. 2 Michigan*
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Minnesota*
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Nebraska*
Saturday, Nov. 11
at No. 4 Ohio State*
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Indiana*
Friday, Nov. 24
vs. No. 7 Penn State*
Saturday, Dec. 2
Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)**
Maryland schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sep. 2
vs. Towson
Saturday Sep. 9
vs. Charlotte
Saturday, Sep. 16
vs. Virginia
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Michigan State*
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. Indiana*
Saturday, Oct. 7
at No. 4 Ohio State*
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Illinois*
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Northwestern*
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. No. 7 Penn State*
Saturday, Nov. 11
at Nebraska*
Saturday, Nov. 18
vs. No. 2 Michigan*
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Rutgers*
Friday, Dec. 1
Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis, Indiana)**
