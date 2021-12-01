Michigan State vs. Louisville (ACC/Big Ten Challenge): TV, radio, game information

No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (5-2) vs. Louisville (5-1)

When: 7:15 p.m.

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WJR-AM (760) (Spartans' radio affiliates).

Line: Michigan State by 5.

Game notes: A yearly college hoops tradition continues with the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. All-time, the Spartans are 8-12 overall and enter this year's challenge on a two game losing streak with losses to Louisville (2018) and Duke (2019). Last season, Michigan State's ACC/Big Ten challenge matchup vs. Virginia was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in Virginia's program.

Louisville and Michigan State are meeting for the 12th time in storied history of both schools. The Cardinals are going to attempt to get a victory in the Breslin Center for the first time, Louisville is 0-3 the arena.

