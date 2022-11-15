Michigan State vs. Kentucky: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Michigan State basketball will battle Kentucky in a neutral court non-conference matchup on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Spartans enter this Champions Classic matchup looking to bounce back from a one-point loss against Gonzaga last week. Michigan State let a double-digit lead slip away in the final minutes, and dropped to 1-1 on the season with the loss.

Kentucky is a perfect 2-0 on the year with blowout wins over Howard and Duquesne to open the season last week. This matchup against the Spartans in Indianapolis will be the first true test of the year for the Wildcats.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Kentucky:

Date: Nov. 15, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Kentucky:

Mady’s encore: Michigan State got a breakout performance from center Mady Sissoko in Friday’s narrow loss to Gonzaga, with Sissoko scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds. He’ll have to have a similar performance against Kentucky for Michigan State to earn the victory.

Hauser’s bounce back?: While Sissoko was spectacular for the Spartans on Friday, Hauser was not. He had a rough game, going 0-for-5 from the field and fouling out in the process. He’s too important of a player for the Spartans to have a lousy performance like that and Michigan State win against elite teams like Kentucky.

Mindset of Spartans: Michigan State experienced an extremely tough loss last week so this will be a good first mental test for this year’s squad. How do they respond from blowing that lead as they take on an equally tough opponent? That’s a great question and something we should have an answer to early in Tuesday’s game.

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU – 74, Kentucky – 72

Michigan State put forth an impressive performance last week against Gonzaga and did really everything we could have wanted besides finish the game. Kentucky has yet to be tested this year and I’m going to bank on the lessons learned by the Spartans last week being the difference in this close Champions Classic battle.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire