Michigan State vs Indiana prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Michigan State vs Indiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Michigan State (6-0), Indiana (2-3)

Michigan State vs Indiana Game Preview

Why Michigan State Will Win

It’s been a struggle for Indiana.

QB Michael Penix hasn’t been healthy – and he’s banged up and questionable coming in to this week – the team hasn’t been able to find the same magic, and it’s had the rough luck play facing Iowa, Cincinnati, and Penn State.

The offense not only hasn’t been great against the better teams, but turnovers have been a massive problem with nine in the three losses – and none in the two wins.

Michigan State hasn’t been a takeaway machine, but it’s been able to come up with eight over the last four games. More importantly, the offense has found its explosion.

Kenneth Walker might be the best running back in college football over the first half of the season, WR Jalen Nailor is coming off a monster performance against Rutgers, and overall, this isn’t your normal Michigan State.

However …

Why Indiana Will Win

Give IU a little credit.

Maybe Iowa really is the No. 2 team in America. Maybe Cincinnati really is the No. 3 team. Maybe Michigan State is just a notch below the elite and about to deal with a rested team that’s a lot stronger than it showed so far.

Even with the issues of a 2-3 start, the Hoosiers might catch a couple of breaks here. Again, it had two weeks off, and Michigan State gets its time off next week with one eye possibly on the Michigan showdown.

Story continues

The other is the potential to grind this down. IU isn’t Wisconsin when it comes to the time of possession battle, but it holds the ball for an eternity compared to Michigan State.

If the Hoosier defense can limit the big plays and do a decent job on third downs – the D is third in the Big Ten in third down stops – it has a shot.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Michigan State keep the focus for one more week before getting a little time off?

This is hardly a perfect Spartan team, and it’s going to sputter a bit more offensively than it might like – it’s desperation time for a Hoosier team that gets Ohio State, at Maryland, and at Michigan next – but the lines will take over.

The Michigan State pass rush will be overwhelming. Indiana won’t be able to run the ball well enough to make a difference, and too many sacks and tackles for loss will crush promising drives.

Michigan State vs Indiana Prediction, Line

Michigan State 30, Indiana 17

Line: Michigan State -5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

