Michigan State vs. Gonzaga: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction

Michigan State basketball will battle Gonzaga in a neutral court non-conference matchup on Friday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Two of college basketball’s biggest programs will face off in a Veterans Day matchup on the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego, Calif. This game between the Spartans and Bulldogs will be arguably one of the top matchups of the early college basketball season.

Michigan State enters this game off a season-opening victory over Northern Arizona on Monday. Gonzaga also took care of business in their opener against North Florida this week.

Broadcast and Streaming Info

Here’s when you should tune in to see this game between Michigan State and Gonzaga:

Date: Nov. 11, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Three Things to Watch

Here are three things to watch out for in this matchup between Michigan State and Gonzaga:

Can MSU get off to fast start?: When playing one of the best teams in the country, it’s pretty easy to understand the importance of getting off to a good start. The Spartans will need to block out the distractions of this game’s atmosphere and magnitude in order to get off to fast start against the talented Gonzaga Bulldogs.

How do Spartans handle Zags in post?: This will be the first of many upcoming challenges for the Spartans’ post players, and arguably the toughest. Gonzaga returns one of the game’s best bigs in Drew Timme so Michigan State will need to be up to the challenge right away on Friday.

Strong backcourt play is must for MSU: Can Michigan State get a collective strong outing from its backcourt in this highly-anticipated matchup? It’ll need A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins to be effective on both ends of the floor to pull off this upset.

Game Prediction

Prediction: MSU – 72, Gonzaga – 81

I anticipate growing pains early on in the year for Michigan State and this is one of those games where I think they’ll be most notable. The Bulldogs have a post-presence that scares me, and unless Michigan State gets a solid outside shooting effort then I don’t like their chances at pulling the upset.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire