Michigan State vs. Duke live score, updates, highlights from Spartans' Champions Classic game

For the first time this season, a Michigan State men's basketball team that entered its 2023-24 campaign with lofty expectations will get a chance at a signature non-conference win.

For the 13th consecutive season, dating back to the event's first year in 2011, the Spartans will take part in the Champions Classic, with this year's matchup coming against Duke at the United Center in Chicago at 7 p.m. ET.

The game between the No. 19 Spartans and No. 9 Blue Devils comes with more urgency than it typically does beyond both programs trying to earn a resume-boosting victory: Duke and Michigan State — which were ranked No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll — each lost in the first week of the season, with the Blue Devils falling at home against No. 3 Arizona and the Spartans being stunned 79-67 in overtime at the Breslin Center by James Madison, a game in which they missed 19 of their 20 3-pointers and made only 23 of their 37 free throws.

More: Watch Michigan State-Duke live with Fubo (free trial)

A loss for either team wouldn't be cataclysmic, given that four months still remain in the regular season. But whoever falls in Tuesday's contest will be in the unenviable position of being 1-2 after coming into the season as a top-five squad.

Tuesday's game is Michigan State's first meeting against Duke since an 85-76 loss in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament to a Blue Devils team that ultimately made the Final Four. It will mark the first time that Tom Izzo has coached against a Duke team not led by Mike Krzyzewski, who retired following the 2021-22 season after four decades at the school.

Tuesday's game will be the Spartans' fifth against the Blue Devils in the Champions Classic. Michigan State has gone 1-3 in those contests. Here are highlights and live updates from the contest:

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State vs. Duke in Champions Classic: What was Tom Izzo's record vs. Mike Krzyzewski?

Michigan State vs. Duke score

Teams 1H 2H Final Michigan State — — — Duke — — —

Michigan State vs. Duke live updates, highlights

This section will be updated closer to the game's 7 p.m. ET tipoff.

What channel is Michigan State vs. Duke on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan State's game against Duke will air nationally on ESPN. Dan Shulman (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst) will be on the call while Holly Rowe serves as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app, as well as WatchESPN.com, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan State vs. Duke start time

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday's Champions Classic meeting between Michigan State and Duke is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.

Michigan State vs. Duke betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM

Spread: Duke (-3.5)

Over/under: 141.5

Moneyline: Duke (-185) | Michigan State +150

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 James Madison, 79 MSU 76 Thursday, Nov. 9 MSU 74, Southern Indiana 51 Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. No. 9 Duke (Chicago)* Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Butler** Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Alcorn State*** Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 3 Arizona (Palm Springs)*** Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs. Georgia Southern

* Champions Classic** Gavit Tipoff Games*** Acrisure Classic

Duke basketball schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 Duke 92, Dartmouth 54 Friday, Nov. 10 No. 11 Arizona 78, Duke 73 Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. No. 19 Michigan State (Chicago)* Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Bucknell** Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. La Salle** Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Southern Indiana** Wenesday, Nov. 29 at No. 14 Arkansas***

* Champions Classic** Blue Devil Challenge*** ACC/SEC Challenge

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan State-Duke live score, updates highlights from Champions Classic