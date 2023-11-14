Michigan State vs. Duke in Champions Classic: What was Tom Izzo's record vs. Mike Krzyzewski?

In the rapidly changing world of men’s college basketball, Tom Izzo remains a constant.

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Michigan State coach is the third-longest-tenured coach in the sport at his current school, behind only Oakland’s Greg Kampe and Houston Baptist’s Ron Cottrell. Among coaches in the sport’s six major conferences, he’s first.

In recent years, the sport has lost the likes of Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, North Carolina's Roy Williams, Syracuse's Jim Boeheim, Villanova's Jay Wright and West Virginia's Bob Huggins to retirement (or, in Huggins’ case, resignation). Yet Izzo is still around, dutifully manning the post he has occupied since 1995.

When his No. 19 Spartans take on No. 9 Duke in the Champions Classic Tuesday night in Chicago, Izzo will be reminded of that longevity. On the opposite sideline won’t be Krzyzewski, the legendary Blue Devils coach who retired in 2022 after winning five national championships in 42 seasons at the school, but Jon Scheyer, a 36-year-old former Duke player under Coach K.

It will mark the first time Izzo has faced the Blue Devils under a coach other than Krzyzewski. Despite playing in different conferences, the two competed against each other for close to 30 years, sometimes on the biggest stages the sport has to offer.

How did the Michigan State coach fare in those matchups? Here’s how Izzo’s teams fared against Duke and Krzyzewski:

Tom Izzo record vs. Mike Krzyzewski

In 16 meetings against Krzyzewski-led Duke teams, Izzo went just 3-13. Six of those losses were decided by seven points or fewer. Izzo’s wins, however, were particularly impactful, with two of them coming in the NCAA Tournament and ending Duke’s season.

In 2005, No. 5 seed Michigan State knocked off No. 1 seed Duke in the Sweet 16 on its way to a fourth Final Four in a seven-year stretch under Izzo. Nearly 15 years later, in 2019, Izzo’s No. 2 seed Spartans upset No. 1 overall seed Duke 68-67 in the Elite Eight. That Blue Devils team featured three of the top 10 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, led by No. 1 overall selection and national player of the year Zion Williamson.

In six NCAA Tournament games against Krzyzewski, Izzo went 2-4, with Michigan State the lower-ranked or lower-seeded team in each contest.

Izzo is 1-3 against Duke in the Champions Classic, with the lone victory coming in the pandemic-altered 2020-21 season. That game, a 75-69 win for the Spartans, was played at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Tom Izzo record in Champions Classic

Under Izzo, the Spartans have gone 5-7 in the Champions Classic, an annual four-team event at rotating neutral sites featuring four of the sport’s most decorated programs in Michigan State, Duke, Kentucky and Kansas.

The Spartans have gone 1-3 against Duke, 2-2 against Kentucky and 2-2 against Kansas.

Michigan State all-time record vs. Duke

Michigan State is 4-14 in its 18 all-time meetings against Duke, with all but one of those matchups coming since 1994. Tuesday’s game will be the first between the programs since 1958 that didn’t involve Krzyzewski.

