Michigan State vs Davidson Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Michigan State vs Davidson prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round pick and college basketball game preview.

Michigan State vs Davidson Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 18

Game Time: 9:40 pm

Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

How To Watch: CBS

Records: Michigan State (7 seed, 22-12)

Davidson (10 seed, 27-6)

Why Davidson Will Win

The Wildcats won’t be the least bit fazed or intimidated by the moment. If anything, losing the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship to Davidson was a good thing …

They’re too good and had too strong of a season to have it all end with a dramatic thud.

They don’t always bomb away with a ton of three, but they’re going to in this.

They’re among the most accurate teams in the country from the outside, they set up their open shots extremely well, and they don’t make a whole lot of big mistakes – they’ve only turned it over more than ten times twice in the last 12 games.

Michigan State isn’t going to be a problem from three, it doesn’t force big mistakes, and it hasn’t seen a turnover it didn’t enjoy giving away, but …

Why Michigan State Will Win

Davidson has one giant problem in this.

Michigan State doesn’t do a whole lot consistently well, but it’s a bear at guarding the three.

Combine that with a whole lot of blocked shots, and Davidson has to get creative. The Wildcats don’t come up with a lot of offensive rebounds because there aren’t too many opportunities – they shoot too well – but they’re also not great at it.

It’s going to be almost impossible for Davidson to pull this off without at least being efficient from three. It’ll hit at least seven, but it’s probably not going to get to the 10-to-14 mark it’s going to need to survive.

Davidson is 24-1 when it hits better than 45%, and it’s 3-5 when it doesn’t.

How many times has Michigan State allowed teams to hit better than 45% from three? …

Michigan State vs Davidson: What’s Going To Happen

Three times. Michigan State allowed Michigan (and lost), Eastern Michigan, and High Point (won those last two) to make more than 45% of their three point shots, and it gave up 45% in losses to Rutgers and Ohio State.

That’s it.

Davidson isn’t going to win the rebounding margin, and it’s not going to force enough Michigan State turnovers. It has to be on from the outside to pull this off.

The Spartan defense will get it done to overcome a rough day at the offensive from the offensive side.

Michigan State vs Davidson Prediction: NCAA Tournament First Round, Lines

Prediction: Michigan State 67, Davidson 65

Line: Michigan State -1, o/u: 140.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Michigan State vs Davidson Must See Rating: 4

