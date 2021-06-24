Michigan State to visit Butler, Michigan to host Seton Hall in 2021 Gavitt Games: Report

Michigan State basketball is heading to Hinkle Fieldhouse to face the Butler Bulldogs next season, and Michigan basketball will host Seton Hall, both matchups part of the 2021 Gavitt Games, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Butler is coach by former Wolverines assistant LaVall Jordan, who is 69-55 in four seasons. Butler went 10-15 last season.

Seton Hall was 14-13 last season, stopping a streak of five straight winning seasons under coach Kevin Willard.

Other Gavitt Games matchups include: Ohio State at Xavier, Illinois at Marquette, St. John's at Indiana, Rutgers at DePaul, Creighton at Nebraska, and Providence at Wisconsin, according to the report.

