Michigan State v. Duke was most watched game of first weekend

Michigan State and Duke are two of the most storied programs in college basketball. With legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his last season at the helm in Durham, it would be the last matchup between Coach K and Tom Izzo. With the stakes of the NCAA Tournament looming large, and the two meeting for what is presumed to be the last time, much of America tuned in to watch the final clash between the two coaching legends.

The game drew 11.2 million viewers, which made it the most-watched NCAA Tournament game of the first weekend.

