Michigan State investigation cleared three former basketball players of sexual assault allegations

A report this week from Michigan State University investigators cleared three former basketball players of sexual assault allegations stemming from an alleged 2015 incident. A Title IX lawsuit is still pending. (Adam Ruff/Getty Images)

Michigan State University investigators determined in a Title IX investigation report this week that three former Spartans players were not responsible for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student in 2015, according to ESPN.

The student, Bailey Kowalski, filed a lawsuit against the school in 2018 officially accusing the three players of sexually assaulting her at an apartment one week after the Spartans’ loss to Duke in the 2015 Final Four. Kowalski did not report the crime to police at the time of the incident, and her lawsuit did not identify the players involved.

Per the report, university investigators questioned her credibility because she may have misidentified one of the players. Two of the players she named told investigators they had consensual sex with her that night, but they said the third player that Kowalski identified was not at the apartment that night and that she had misidentified him with someone else.

“I'm enraged because of the fact that they said they were there,” Kowalski told ESPN’s Outside the Lines on Thursday. “It's not like my credibility is, like, ‘Oh, she doesn't even know who did it.’ Because two of them did say it was them.”

The 39-page report, which was obtained by ESPN but has not yet been released publicly, concluded that a “preponderance of the evidence” didn’t support Kowalski’s claims. It also did not list a finding for the third player.

From ESPN:

The two players who acknowledged they were at the apartment told investigators that Kowalski willingly had oral and vaginal sex with them and verbally agreed to have a threesome, according to the report. Kowalski told the investigator she was forcibly pushed down on the bed on her stomach and was unable to move and cried and said “no” while the men sexually assaulted her. The report states that one of the players said he and his teammate had “threesomes this way with women before and would never want anyone to do anything they did not want to do,” and that being an athlete at MSU is a “slippery slope” so he is cautious and “always asks for consent.” Kowalski told the investigator she felt like she had been drugged, and had trouble manipulating her fingers on a laptop to choose a song earlier in the evening. But in part, the report states that because she was able to remember details of what happened during the assault, it's unlikely she was as incapacitated as she described. The investigator concluded that even if Kowalski were incapacitated by drugs or alcohol, there was not enough evidence to show that the two players would have known; they told the investigator she could walk on her own and did not appear to be drunk. “Very few facts are in agreement regarding what occurred ...,” the report states. “These facts include what led up to sexual activity, the details of the sexual act, and the type of sexual intercourse.”

A Michigan State University spokesperson told the Lansing State Journal on Friday that the investigation did not find any violations of university policy, however declined to comment further.

Kowalski’s Title IX lawsuit against the school, which claims the university mishandled her allegations, is still pending in federal court. She told ESPN that she plans to appeal the findings of the investigation, and plans to file a report with the Lansing Township Police.

Kowalski’s allegations are the latest involving the athletic department at Michigan State. Following the massive scandal surrounding Larry Nassar — the former Michigan State and United States Olympic team doctor — multiple women have alleged that they were sexually assaulted by members of the Spartan’s basketball program. One woman told ESPN that she was raped in 2015 by a member of the basketball team, and another alleged that she was sexually assaulted in 2010 by former student-assistant Travis Walton and two players. Charges were not filed as a result of any of those accusations.

