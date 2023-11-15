Michigan State unable to overcome early deficit in 74-65 loss to Duke in Champions Classic

CHICAGO, Ill. – Every time Michigan State basketball found itself on the verge of getting run out of the United Center, something magical happened.

Maybe it was the video board cutting to Magic Johnson in the suites bringing out the best of Tyson Walker. Maybe it was Tom Izzo’s fiery messages to his players. But the Spartans slowly overcame more poor shooting and inconsistent offensive flow by showing as much fight as they have all season.

And yet, it wasn’t enough to overcome the mystical hold Duke has over Izzo and MSU Tuesday night.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo shouts from the sidelines during the first half against Duke at the United Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

Kyle Filipowski powered his way to the free-throw line, Caleb Foster drilled a pair of 3-pointers, and the ninth-ranked Blue Devils used a 13-4 knockout run after the 19th-ranked Spartans pared an 11-point deficit to three behind another starring effort from Walker.

It all added up to another loss for Izzo and MSU to Duke in the Champions Classic, this time 74-65.

Izzo drops his first meeting with second-year Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer, who replaced Mike Krzyzewski last season, and falls to 3-14 all-time against Duke. The Spartans (1-2) fell to 5-8 overall in the Champions Classic and 1-4 in the event against Duke (2-1).

There remained many of the same problems from the first game for MSU, which returns home to face Butler on Friday as part of the Gavitt Games (6:30 p.m./FS1). Walker finished with 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. The rest of the Spartans went 3-for-14 from deep. Malik Hall added 18 points, while Jaden Akins had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Carson Cooper with four points was the only other MSU player to score more than two, and he added eight rebounds, A.J. Hoggard, who had eight assists, went just 1-for-8 from the field for two points.

Caleb Foster scored 18 points, and Kyle FIlipowski had 15 points and eight rebounds for Duke. Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell each had 13, and Ryan Young and Jeremy Roach combined for 15 points.

Duke went 24-for-30 at the free-throw line, and MSU went just 7-for-12. The Spartans were whistled for 23 fouls to the Blue Devils' 16.

Broken still

Hall hit a 3-pointer after MSU won the tip, a welcome relief after the Spartans went 2-for-31 from outside the first two games.

It was merely a momentary respite.

Caleb Foster of the Duke Blue Devils shoots the ball against A.J. Hoggard of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half in the 2023 State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center on November 14, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

The shots continued to miss from behind the arc after that.

The Spartans were 2-for-13 at halftime, and a few of the misses turned into Duke buckets at the other end.

The good news? The Blue Devils weren’t shooting much better (9-for-20 overall) thanks to pesky defense pressure from MSU’s guards, making just 2-of-8 from outside. But one of those came after Hoggard clanged a wide-open look from deep, with Duke’s Proctor draining his 3-pointer from the left corner with 4:22 left before halftime.

That shot sparked a 12-2 Blue Devils run, and MSU missed six of its last seven shots and all four of its 3-point tries in the final 4:39 to trail 31-20 at intermission.

MSU limited Duke's leading scorer, 7-foot sophomore Filipowski, to just five points and two rebounds with two fouls in the first half. But Mitchell had nine points, seven of them coming at the line. Roach, Proctor and Northwestern transfer Young each scored five.

The Spartans forced 10 turnovers at half but committed nine, and they got outrebounded, 19-16. MSU battled foul trouble early, with Fears, Hall, Carson Cooper and Coen Carr all getting two as the Spartans got whistled for 11 to Duke's six. The Blue Devils capitalized by going 11-for-14 at the line; MSU missed both of its free-throw attempts, both and-one situations.

Hall had just one other first-half basket and scored five before the break. Walker struggled to find many openings to drive or shoot without multiple Blue Devils tracking him or flashing out to disrupt him. The senior scored just four points on 2-for-5 shooting.

Down, not out

Carson Cooper of the Michigan State Spartans dunks the ball during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils in the 2023 State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center on November 14, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

After halftime, and finally released from his two-foul seat on the bench, Hall began to will MSU back into the game.

The senior forward hit a layup, a 3-pointer, and a pair of free throws immediately out of halftime. Then Walker scored, and Akins delivered a putback that pulled the Spartans within 35-31 and forced Scheyer to call timeout 3:36 into the half.

It appeared to steady his team. Duke once again ripped off a 16-9 run to extend its lead back to 11 on a Filipowski putback and a tip-in by Foster with 10:23 left.

But Walker wouldn’t go away, even though his teammates started to shy away from shooting. He hit a pair of 3-pointers and drew three sets of eyes on a drive, allowing the former point guard to lob a pass to Coen Carr for a dunk. Walker hit another jumper to get the Spartans within 53-50 with 6:42 to play.

That’s when Duke went to the line repeatedly, starting with two from Mitchell then a three-point play by Filipowski. Young hit a pair, then Filipowski added two more after a loose ball scrum. His kick out to Foster for a 3-pointer with just over 3 minutes left all but sealed MSU’s fate.

