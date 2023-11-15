Michigan State unable to overcome early deficit in 74-65 loss to Duke in Champions Classic

CHICAGO — Every time Michigan State basketball found itself on the verge of getting run out of the United Center, something magical happened.

Maybe it was the video board cutting to Magic Johnson in the suites bringing out the best of Tyson Walker. Maybe it was Tom Izzo’s fiery messages to his players. But the Spartans slowly overcame more poor shooting and inconsistent offensive flow by showing as much fight as they have all season.

And yet, it wasn’t enough to overcome the mystical hold Duke has over Izzo and MSU Tuesday night.

Kyle Filipowski powered his way to the free-throw line, Caleb Foster drilled a pair of 3-pointers, and the ninth-ranked Blue Devils used a 13-4 knockout run after the 19th-ranked Spartans pared an 11-point deficit to three behind another starring effort from Walker.

It all added up to another loss for Izzo and MSU to Duke in the Champions Classic, this time 74-65.

"We got a lot of work to do," said Walker, who scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. "We're gonna get it fixed. But right now. we're just average."

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo shouts from the sidelines during the first half against Duke at the United Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

NOT A FUN RIVALRY FOR MSU: Michigan State vs. Duke in Champions Classic: What was Tom Izzo's record vs. Mike Krzyzewski?

Izzo drops his first meeting with second-year Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer, who replaced Mike Krzyzewski last season, and falls to 3-14 all-time against Duke. The Spartans (1-2) fell to 5-8 overall in the Champions Classic and 1-4 in the event against Duke (2-1).

There remained many of the same problems from the first game for MSU, which returns home to face Butler on Friday as part of the Gavitt Games (6:30 p.m./FS1). Walker finished with 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range. The rest of the Spartans went 3-for-14 from deep. Malik Hall added 18 points, while Jaden Akins had 11 points and eight rebounds.

MSU is now 8-for-50 from 3-point range through three games.

"Is it in their head? Maybe it is," Izzo said. "But I know this. I'm gonna get it out of their head, and I don't know how I'm gonna do it yet. But I think the players know, I think they took some blame.

"I'm gonna try to make sure that I do a better job of beating Duke, but that's not on the top of my radar."

Carson Cooper with four points was the only other MSU player to score more than two, and he added eight rebounds, A.J. Hoggard, who had eight assists, went just 1-for-8 from the field for two points.

"Just speaking for me, I gotta step up," said Hoggard, who is scoring just 5.0 points on 19.2% shooting overall and has missed all seven of his 3-point tries this season. "He also is averaging only 2.7 rebounds with 15 turnovers and six assists. "I'm a senior now. I've been in big games before, so I just gotta be better for my guys.

Caleb Foster scored 18 points, and Kyle FIlipowski had 15 points and eight rebounds for Duke. Tyrese Proctor and Mark Mitchell each had 13, and Ryan Young and Jeremy Roach combined for 15 points.

Duke went 24-for-30 at the free-throw line, and MSU went just 7-for-12. The Spartans were whistled for 23 fouls to the Blue Devils' 16.

"We didn't get to the line enough. We fouled them too much," Izzo said. "That was another key to this game, I thought."

Broken still

Hall hit a 3-pointer after MSU won the tip, a welcome relief after the Spartans went 2-for-31 from outside the first two games.

It was merely a momentary respite.

Caleb Foster of the Duke Blue Devils shoots the ball against A.J. Hoggard of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half in the 2023 State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center on November 14, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

The shots continued to miss from behind the arc after that.

The Spartans were 2-for-13 at halftime, and a few of the misses turned into Duke buckets at the other end.

The Blue Devils weren’t shooting much better (9-for-20 overall) thanks to pesky defense pressure from MSU’s guards, making just 2-of-8 from outside. But one of those came after Hoggard clanged a wide-open look from deep, with Duke’s Proctor draining his 3-pointer from the left corner with 4:22 left before halftime.

That shot sparked a 12-2 Blue Devils run, and MSU missed six of its last seven shots and all four of its 3-point tries in the final 4:39 to trail 31-20 at intermission.

"I think we're just trying to figure out a way to make shots," Hoggard said. "Making shots solves all those problems, the identity problems."

MSU limited Duke's leading scorer, 7-foot sophomore Filipowski, to just five points and two rebounds with two fouls in the first half. But Mitchell had nine points, seven of them coming at the line. Roach, Proctor and Northwestern transfer Young each scored five.

The Spartans forced 10 turnovers at half but committed nine, and they got outrebounded, 19-16. MSU battled foul trouble early, with Fears, Hall, Carson Cooper and Coen Carr all getting two as the Spartans got whistled for 11 to Duke's six. The Blue Devils capitalized by going 11-for-14 at the line; MSU missed both of its free-throw attempts, both and-one situations.

"To me, the biggest key, is they get fouled a lot. So playing them without fouling was a big thing for tonight," Scheyer said.

Hall had just one other first-half basket and scored five before the break. Walker struggled to find many openings to drive or shoot without multiple Blue Devils tracking him or flashing out to disrupt him. The senior scored just four points on 2-for-5 shooting.

Down, not out

Carson Cooper of the Michigan State Spartans dunks the ball during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils in the 2023 State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center on November 14, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

After halftime, and finally released from his two-foul seat on the bench, Hall began to will MSU back into the game.

The senior forward hit a layup, a 3-pointer, and a pair of free throws immediately out of halftime. Then Walker scored, and Akins delivered a putback that pulled the Spartans within 35-31 and forced Scheyer to call timeout 3:36 into the half.

It appeared to steady his team. Duke once again ripped off a 16-9 run to extend its lead back to 11 on a Filipowski putback and a tip-in by Foster with 10:23 left.

But Walker wouldn’t go away, even though his teammates started to shy away from shooting. He hit a pair of 3-pointers and drew three sets of eyes on a drive, allowing the former point guard to lob a pass to Coen Carr for a dunk. Walker hit another jumper to get the Spartans within 53-50 with 6:42 to play.

"Walker, he hit some tough shots, man," Scheyer said. "Hands in his face, and his ability to shoot off the bounce, to shoot contested shots."

That’s when Duke went to the line repeatedly, starting with two from Mitchell then a three-point play by Filipowski. Young hit a pair, then Filipowski added two more after a loose ball scrum. His kick out to Foster for a 3-pointer with just over 3 minutes left all but sealed MSU’s fate.

"I think one thing about us is we're never gonna give up. I think any good team in the country is never gonna give up," Hall said. "It's just about finishing, really. … When we get them down to three or four points, I think there was four or five times or something like that, we have to get over that hump. Lock in, get those stops and then make a basket.

"We have to if we want to be really great team."

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Next up: Bulldogs

Matchup: No. 19 Michigan State (1-2) vs. Butler (3-0).

Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. Friday; Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV/radio: FS1; WJR-AM (760).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Champions Classic: Michigan State falls short in 74-65 loss to Duke