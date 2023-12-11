Michigan State transfer portal: Jacoby Windmon enters, Sam Leavitt to Arizona State

The outgoing transfer portal player news for Michigan State football continues.

Senior linebacker Jacoby Windmon entered the transfer portal Monday morning, MSU confirmed to the Free Press. Windmon played two season at Michigan State after transferring from UNLV after the 2021 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports.



Had 49 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks for Michigan State in 2022.https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/cObHpHqh2k — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 11, 2023

Windmon appeared in the first three games for Michigan State before being ruled out for the season for a pectoral injury he suffered against Richmond in the second game of the year. He played against Washington the following week before being shut down. He appeared in eight games in 2022 and led Michigan State in tackles for loss and sacks, before he was suspended for his role in the tunnel fight with Michigan.

Windmon is the 22nd Michigan State player to enter the transfer portal since it opened on Dec. 4. Linebacker Darius Snow also entered the transfer portal but withdrew his name.

Offensive lineman Ethan Boyd withdrew his name from the portal on Monday, MSU confirmed. Boyd, a 6-7, 320-pound tackle from East Lansing who was in Mel Tucker's first full recruiting class, played in all games this season and drew three starts at right tackle. His highest usage was against Ohio State, where he started and played 46 snaps.

Boyd has two years of eligibility remaining.

Freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt, who appeared in four games this season for the Spartans before opting to exercise his redshirt, announced he will be transferring to Arizona State. He is the first of the three former MSU quarterbacks in the portal, including Noah Kim and Katin Houser, to announce his next destination.

BREAKING: Former Michigan State QB Sam Leavitt has Committed to Arizona State, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 205 QB will have 4 years of eligibility remaining



“I love the offense they run & their history with quarterbacks they have been very successful.”https://t.co/c1bQ9SUJN9 pic.twitter.com/6C5jvuMeVC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 11, 2023

Leavitt, a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, completed 15 of 23 passes for 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in limited action. He showed promise as a runner, gaining 67 yards on 13 rushing attempts.

Free Press sports writer Chris Solari contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State LB Windmon enters transfer portal; QB Leavitt to ASU