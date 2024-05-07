Michigan State transfer A.J. Hoggard narrows list down to five schools

Michigan State Spartans basketball guard A.J. Hoggard is in the transfer portal after spending the past four seasons at Michigan State. Hoggard has started when healthy for the Spartans over the past two seasons.

Hoggard averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last season. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard is the No. 72 player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports. If Hoggard transferred to Georgia, then he would become the Bulldogs’ highest-ranked incoming basketball transfer.

Hoggard’s top five schools are Georgia, Florida, Washington, USC and Vanderbilt. Hoggard is a veteran player with tons of experience. In fact, the four-star transfer prospect has played in eight NCAA Tournament games in his distinguished career.

Sources: Michigan State transfer A.J. Hoggard has cut his list to the following programs. Florida

Georgia

Vanderbilt

USC

Washington — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 5, 2024

A.J. Hoggard brings playmaking to his new transfer destination. Hoggard is a good free throw shooter (78.7%), but does not attempt many three-pointers (just 2.1 attempts per game).

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire