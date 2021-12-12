A Michigan State transfer CB switches commitment from Wisconsin to Kansas

Former Michigan State cornerback Kalon Gervin committed to Wisconsin in late October.

Things surprisingly changed on Friday, as Gervin announced on Twitter he was switching his commitment from Wisconsin to Kansas.

The former four-star recruit appeared in 14 games at Michigan State over a three-year span and recorded 44 tackles and 4 passes defended.

The news, though unrelated, came directly on the heels of top class of 2022 target Billy Schrauth committing to Notre Dame. The Badgers class of 2022 currently sits at No. 44 in the country and No. 10 in the Big Ten as a result.

We now wait and see what Paul Chryst and the Badgers will do to bolster the class before the end of the recruiting cycle.

