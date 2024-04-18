Michigan State takes down Western Michigan at Jackson Field

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Coming off a week where they were outscored 52-3 in four games, Michigan State’s baseball team was looking for a much-needed win on Wednesday.

It’s exactly what the Spartans got as they took down Western Michigan, 12-2, at Jackson Field and ended a five-game losing streak.

Michigan State will return to Big Ten play this weekend at home against Penn State.

