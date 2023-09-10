Michigan State suspends head football coach Mel Tucker

Michigan State University has suspended head football coach Mel Tucker with pay, according to sources close to the program.

Defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett will be named the interim head coach, according to the sources. Former longtime MSU head coach Mark Dantonio is expected to have a role on the staff.

MSU has announced a 5 p.m. news conference, presumably to announce these moves.

The move Sunday afternoon comes after a USA TODAY investigation revealed the 51-year-old Tucker has been accused of sexual misconduct and is involved in a Title IX investigation that is set for a hearing in early October.

The fourth-year head coach is alleged to have masturbated while talking to sexual assault victims advocate Brenda Tracy. Tucker did not deny the incident took place, according to documents in the case. Tracy had been contracted by the school to speak to the MSU football team twice and was an honorary captain at the Spartans' open spring practice April 16, 2022. The alleged phone call took place 12 days later, and Tracy alleged that Tucker canceled her third training session at MSU that was scheduled for July 25, 2022. The two last spoke a week later, Aug. 2, 2022.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, right, hands back a signed football for fans on Saturday, April 16, 2022, during the spring game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. At left is honorary caption Brenda Tracy, sexual violence prevention educator.

Tracy reportedly filed her Title IX complaint in December last year. Tucker was interviewed by an outside Title IX attorney in March, and the investigation was completed in July. The Title IX hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5 and 6, during MSU's bye week.

The news came hours after the Spartans defeated Richmond, 45-14, on Saturday in East Lansing to improve to 2-0 this season. Tucker is 20-14 since arriving at MSU in 2020 and 25-21 in five seasons as a head coach. The Spartans went 11-2 and finished in the top 10 in 2021, but Tucker's team missed a bowl game for the second time in his first three seasons by going 5-7 in 2022.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates at freep.com.

