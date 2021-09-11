Michigan State football vs. Youngstown State Penguins: Game time, TV channel, more
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michigan State Spartans (1-0) vs. Youngstown State (0-1)
When: Noon, Saturday.
Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.
TV: Big Ten Network.
Radio: WJR (760-AM).
Line: Spartans by 27.
SPARTANS-PENGUINS ANALYSIS: Michigan State football vs. Youngstown State: Scouting report, prediction
TUCK'S TERRITORY: Why Mel Tucker has entered in uncharted territory with Michigan State football
Game notes: Mel Tucker looks get the Michigan State Spartans out to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2019. The last time Michigan State and Youngstown State played was 2013, a 55-19 Spartans victory.
Live updates
Can't see the chatter? Refresh the page or try this link.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football vs. YSU Penguins: Game time, TV, more