Michigan State football vs. Youngstown State Penguins: Game time, TV channel, more

Michigan State Spartans (1-0) vs. Youngstown State (0-1)

When: Noon, Saturday.

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WJR (760-AM).

Line: Spartans by 27.

Game notes: Mel Tucker looks get the Michigan State Spartans out to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2019. The last time Michigan State and Youngstown State played was 2013, a 55-19 Spartans victory.

