Michigan State Spartans Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Michigan State Spartans Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Michigan State Spartans Preview

Michigan State Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Michigan State Schedule & Analysis

Jayden Reed, WR Sr.

The 6-0, 185-pound two-time All-Big Ten star started out his career at Western Michigan – making 56 grabs for 797 yards and eight scores – and kept it all going up the road in East Lansing with 92 catches for 1,433 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and 13 scores.

Great as a receiver, he’s every bit as dangerous as a return man averaging 19 yards per career punt return with three touchdowns – including two last year – and 22 yards per kickoff return at MSU.

#CountdownToKickoff: 8⃣8⃣ days@JaydenReed5's 8⃣8⃣-yard punt return TD vs. WKU last year made him just the second @MSU_Football player to house two punts in a season. ✌️#B1Gstats pic.twitter.com/neTI0Yblez — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 31, 2022

Xavier Henderson, S Sr.

6-1, 210. 235 tackles, 3 INT, 11 broken up passes, 3.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble in four seasons. 2021 Third Team All-Big Ten

Jacob Slade, DT Sr.

6-4, 315. 68 tackles, 2.5 sacks 5 TFL, 4 broken up passes in four seasons. 2021 All-Big Ten

Payton Thorne, QB Jr.

6-2, 210. 282-473 (60%), 3,815 yards, 30 TD, 13 INT, 228 rushing yards, 5 TD in two seasons

Cal Haladay, LB Soph.

6-1, 235. 96 tackles (tied for team lead), 2 INT, 4 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Jacoby Windmon, LB Sr.

6-2, 230. 169 tackles – 119 last season – 11.5 sacks, 18 TFL, 4 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles in three seasons at UNLV. Two-time All-Mountain West

Thank you for the recognition, being a student at MSU has shown me great things about the program as a student athlete..#Gogreen https://t.co/nnhZbfW49n — JWindmon (@JW1NDMON) June 3, 2022

Jarek Broussard, RB Jr.

5-9, 185. 289 carries, 1,556 yards (5.2 ypc), 7, 22 catches, 146 yards in two seasons at Colorado. 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, 2021 Honorable Mention All-Pac-12

Aaron Brule, LB Sr.

6-1, 220. 139 tackles, 8 sacks, 17.5 TFL, 4 broken up passes, 2 fumble recoveries in four seasons at Mississippi State

Jalen Berger, RB Soph.

6-1, 205. 84 carries, 389 yards(4.6 ypc), 3 TD, 4 catches, 30 yards in seven games at Wisconsin

Daniel Barker, TE Sr.

6-4, 250. 64 catches, 827 yards (12.9 ypc), 11 TD, 18 rushing yards, 1 TD in 28 games at Illinois

