Michigan State Spartans football vs. Akron Zips: Live scoring updates

No. 11 Michigan State Spartans (1-0) vs. Akron Zips (1-0)

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV: Big Ten Network.

Radio: WJR-AM (760; other radio affiliates).

⋅ BOX SCORE

MSU VS. AKRON:Scouting report, prediction

MSU VS. AKRON GAME PREDICTIONS:Will Spartans make it 2-0 vs. MAC?

Kickoff weather forecast: Cloudy, 82 degrees.

Game notes from AP: Michigan State’s Jacoby Windmon was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation defensive player of the week after registering seven tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble vs. Western Michigan. … Akron has a 1-30 record vs. ranked teams with its lone win coming against Marshall in 2002. … The two schools last met in 1914 which ended in a 75-6 win for Michigan State – known then as Michigan Agricultural College. … Michigan State has won 14 straight regular-season games against Mid-American Conference teams. … Akron has two Michigan State transfers in redshirt junior linebacker Jeslord Boateng and sophomore running back Anthony Williams Jr., who both transferred to Akron after the 2020 season.

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the chatter? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football vs. Akron: Live scoring updates