Michigan State basketball tops Ohio State, 71-67: Game thread replay
Michigan State Spartans (12-9, 6-9 Big Ten) vs. No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (18-5, 12-5)
When: 9 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing.
TV: ESPN.
Radio: WJR-AM (760).
Game notes: MSU has won two straight and is riding high off an impressive 81-72 win over No. 4 Illinois on Tuesday. It now faces a second straight top 5 opponent in the Buckeyes, who enter well-rested off Sunday's 92-87 loss at home to Michigan.
WINDSOR: Aaron Henry becoming a Spartan great, just may drag MSU into NCAA tournament
Live updates
