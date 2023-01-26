Michigan State Spartans basketball game vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Time, TV channel, more info

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing.

TV: FS1.

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

• Box score

Game notes: Kris Murray, twin brother of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, leads the Hawkeyes averaging 21.3 points per game and 8.9 rebounds. Tyson Walker is the Spartans' leading scorer at 14.3 points per game, Joey Hauser averages 7.7 rebounds and A.J. Hoggard dishes 6.1 assists.

