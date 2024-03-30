Michigan State soccer defeats Michigan in East Lansing

The Michigan State soccer program program has made significant strides under Damon Rensing and have become a consistent program in the Big Ten.

As the team prepares for their 2024 season, they are going through a spring schedule to better enhance themselves. Within that spring schedule, the Spartans welcomed in their rivals, Michigan.

Michigan State defeated Michigan on the pitch, 3-0.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire