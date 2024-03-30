Michigan State soccer defeats Michigan in East Lansing
The Michigan State soccer program program has made significant strides under Damon Rensing and have become a consistent program in the Big Ten.
As the team prepares for their 2024 season, they are going through a spring schedule to better enhance themselves. Within that spring schedule, the Spartans welcomed in their rivals, Michigan.
Michigan State defeated Michigan on the pitch, 3-0.
Fun night on the pitch!#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/77h965PWDp
— MSU Men's Soccer (@MSU_MSoccer) March 30, 2024
