Michigan State slotted in Las Vegas Bowl in Brett McMurphy’s latest bowl projections

For a second straight week, the Spartans are projected to spend the holidays in Sin City.

College football analyst Brett McMurphy is releasing weekly bowl projections throughout the season, and the Spartans are listed in his most recent projections. McMurphy has the Spartans bowling in the Las Vegas Bowl in this week’s updated projection.

The Spartans are listed to play against Utah of the Pac 12. This was the same match-up McMurphy had for the Las Vegas Bowl last week as well.

Check out the complete bowl projections by clicking on the tweet below:

My updated projections for all 41 bowls plus projected lines for @ActionNetworkHQ. @CFBPlayoff: Bama -10.5 vs. OU, Georgia -9 vs. Oregon; Rose: Iowa Pick vs. UCLA; Sugar: A&M -3 vs. ISU; Peach: Clemson -1 vs. Ohio St; Fiesta: Penn St -6.5 vs. UCFhttps://t.co/WV35XNXxTJ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 13, 2021

