Michigan State senior night: Here are the six players being recognized

Michigan State will celebrate its six seniors tonight in the Spartans' final home game against Northwestern.

Three players — Malik Hall, Tyson Walker and Steven Izzo — are fifth-year seniors and have exhausted their college eligibility.

A.J. Hoggard, Mady Sissoko and Davis Smith are fourth-year seniors and could return next season. Those decisions have yet to be made.

Here's a look at the six men being recognized tonight:

Malik Hall

Hall, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Aurora, Ill., has been a part- or full-time starter during each of his five seasons for the Spartans. He's enjoyed his best season at MSU this winter, averaging 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds, including his career high at Penn State on Feb. 14 when he scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Hall played on MSU's last Big Ten championship team, starting nine games as a freshman in 2019-20. He earned his bachelor's degree in communications and is pursuing a master's degree in sport coaching and leadership.

Couch: What Malik Hall is doing for MSU has Travis Trice vibes and similarities. But legacies are made in March.

Tyson Walker

Walker, a 6-1 guard out of Westbury, N.Y., is a graduate student in his third season at MSU after playing his first two seasons at Northeastern. He's averaged 18 points per game this season and 13.3 per game during his Spartan career. Walker scored a career-high 35 points in the season opener against James Madison and has scored 20 or more points 10 times this season.

Walker was a second team All-Big Ten pick last season. He earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and is pursuing a master's degree in sport coaching and leadership.

More: Couch: MSU's Tyson Walker is realizing his game translates to college basketball's highest level. 'This is who I am.'

A.J. Hoggard

Hoggard, a 6-4 guard out of Coatesville, Pa., has started 77 games during his four years with the Spartans. He's averaging 11.1 points and 5 assists this season after averaging 13 points and 5.6 assists last season. He scored a career-high 25 points in last season's overtime loss to Kansas State in the NCAA Sweet 16.

Hoggard was a third team All-Big Ten selection last season. He will graduate with a degree in advertising management.

More: Couch: Just when you think A.J. Hoggard isn't the guy to lead MSU's basketball team, he reminds us why he still might be

Mady Sissoko

Sissoko, a 6-9 forward out of Bafoulabe, Mali, West Africa, has appeared in 117 games in four years at MSU and has been a full-time starter for the past two seasons. He had a career performance with 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the Spartans' win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Nov. 15, 2022.

Sissoko opened the Mady Sissoko Foundation School last summer in his native Mali. He will graduate with his degree in communications.

Mady Sissoko will have a special visitor for Michigan State basketball's senior day

Steven Izzo

As a walk-on and son of coach Tom Izzo, Steven, a 5-8 guard, is a fan favorite. Spartan fans have watched him grow up around the program and were thrilled when he scored his first points in a game against Rutgers at Breslin Center in January. He earned a bachelor's degree in advertising management and will earn his master's degree this year in education.

More: Couch: Steven Izzo makes his mark on MSU basketball as he and his dad make up for lost time

Davis Smith

Smith, a 6-0 guard out of Atlanta, also has a famous father, MSU legend Steve Smith. The walk-on had a career moment in the closing seconds of the first half against rival Michigan in Ann Arbor. Rarely used, Smith checked in with less than 30 seconds remaining because other guards were in foul trouble. After a U-M turnover, Smith was fouled and hit two free throws with 0.4 seconds left to put MSU up 37-35 at halftime.

His teammates and coach laud Smith for his leadership, energy and passion. He will earn a degree in global and international studies.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State men's basketball seniors will be celebrated at Breslin