Michigan State football rivalry with Michigan protected in new Big Ten conference schedule

Fear not Michigan State football fans, the rivalry matchup with the Michigan Wolverines is still protected in the expanded Big Ten.

The Big Ten announced its new schedule structure for the 2024 through 2028 football seasons with the addition of four west-coast schools to the conference — USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon — and protected the Spartans' in-state rivalry as an annual matchup.

The new scheduling model called the Flex Protect XVIII, will feature both protected rivalries and a rotation of opponents to generate the Big Ten football schedule. It is a way for all schools in the 18-team conference to play each other in relatively short time windows while protecting historic rivalries, such as Michigan-Michigan State and Michigan-Ohio State.

The Big Ten said the primary goals of the new model are to balance travel across the country, maintain flexibility on scheduling as college football evolves, and balance historic rivalries and recent competitive trends, including home and away balance of traditionally competitive schools.

Michigan State is guaranteed to play Michigan each season because it was one of the 12 rivalries recognized by the conference with an annual matchup. The conference schedule will consist of nine games a season rotating so that each school plays each other at least twice and no more than three times in the five-year span.

Michigan State's 2024 conference schedule has five home games and four road games, including a trip to Oregon. It will be the first matchup for the Spartans with one of the new conference members. Michigan State will play UCLA at home and USC on the road in 2025 and Washington for the first time in 2026 at home.

The Spartans will play Illinois, Michigan, and Maryland in addition to Oregon on the road next season. MSU will host Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue, and Rutgers at Spartan Stadium.

The dates for all the conference games will be released at a later date.

As for the nonconference, MSU plays Florida Atlantic and Louisiana at home before traveling to Boston College next season.

