Michigan State reportedly is one of schools ‘hardest’ recruiting 4-star PF Tarris Reed

Four-star power forward Tarris Reed is reportedly a high-priority for Michigan State.

Reed — who is listed at 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds — told Tipton Edits that Michigan State is one of the schools that is recruiting him “the hardest” currently. He also mentioned Michigan, Ohio State, Saint Louis, Iowa, Indiana, Purdue, Kansas and Missouri.

Reed is from St. Louis and is listed as a top 100 recruit by 247Sports in the 2022 class. He’s ranked as the No. 79 overall recruit and No. 14 power forward in the class.

Reed has scholarship offers from each of the schools listed above, as well from Florida, Creighton, Illinois, Kansas State, Nebraska, Xavier and Missouri-Kansas City.

Reed would be a great get for the Spartans in the 2022 class so keep an eye on this prospect.

