Michigan State remains in Outback Bowl in latest projections from Brett McMurphy

Michigan State remains in a good spot to be bowling on New Year’s Day, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

McMurphy for a third straight week has the Spartans playing in the Outback Bowl in his weekly bowl projections. Again this week, McMurphy has Michigan State matched up with Texas A&M.

Check out McMurphy’s complete bowl projections below by clicking on the tweet:

