Michigan State remains in Outback Bowl in latest projections from Brett McMurphy
Michigan State remains in a good spot to be bowling on New Year’s Day, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
McMurphy for a third straight week has the Spartans playing in the Outback Bowl in his weekly bowl projections. Again this week, McMurphy has Michigan State matched up with Texas A&M.
Check out McMurphy’s complete bowl projections below by clicking on the tweet:
My new @ActionNetworkHQ bowl projections. @CFBPlayoff: UGA-OU, Bama-Ohio St; Rose: Penn St-Oregon; Cotton: Okla St-UK; Fiesta: Mich-Cincinnati; Peach: NC St-ND; Texas: Texas-Miss St; Music City: Ark-Minn; Birmingham: LSU-UAB; New Orleans: UTSA-Coastal https://t.co/KbLGtqrA2p
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 18, 2021
