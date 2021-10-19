Michigan State listed in top 8 for 2023 Alabama OL Bradyn Joiner

Motley Fool

The stock market was able to sustain its positive momentum on Monday, following through after a big upward move last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) wasn't able to join in on the fun, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) both added to their recent gains. As Wall Street has grown more optimistic, some naysayers have feared that the stock market might be getting frothy.